Synchrony Financial $SYF Stock Holdings Lifted by English Capital Management LLC

English Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial makes up about 5.7% of English Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. English Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 444.1% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 294,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,638,000 after buying an additional 240,164 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,288,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,767,000 after acquiring an additional 529,263 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 482,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,204,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $591,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,402.17. This trade represents a 18.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 2,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $221,245.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,425.92. The trade was a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 23,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,292 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $70.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.74.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 15.84%.The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.10%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

