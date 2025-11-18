Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) Receives $4.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.6875.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KOPN shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kopin in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Kopin from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Kopin in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kopin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $437.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. Kopin has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $4.16.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Kopin had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 66.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Kopin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kopin by 68.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

