Critical Mineral Resources (LON:CMRS) Trading Up 21% – Time to Buy?

Critical Mineral Resources PLC (LON:CMRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 21% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.24 and last traded at GBX 4. 5,158,703 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 362% from the average session volume of 1,117,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.31.
Critical Mineral Resources Trading Down 6.5%
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.55. The company has a market cap of £7.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.58.
Critical Mineral Resources (LON:CMRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.
Critical Mineral Resources Company Profile
Critical Mineral Resources is a Moroccan focused company developing a sediment-hosted copper and silver project in the Anti Atlas.
