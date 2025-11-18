Critical Mineral Resources (LON:CMRS) Trading Up 21% – Time to Buy?

Critical Mineral Resources PLC (LON:CMRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 21% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.24 and last traded at GBX 4. 5,158,703 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 362% from the average session volume of 1,117,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.31.

Critical Mineral Resources Trading Down 6.5%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.55. The company has a market cap of £7.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Critical Mineral Resources (LON:CMRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Critical Mineral Resources Company Profile

In other news, insider Dominic Traynor bought 490,476 shares of Critical Mineral Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 per share, for a total transaction of £19,619.04. Also, insider Charles Long bought 354,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 per share, for a total transaction of £14,160. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Critical Mineral Resources is a Moroccan focused company developing a sediment-hosted copper and silver project in the Anti Atlas.

