Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.62 and traded as low as C$3.20. Orca Exploration Group shares last traded at C$3.20, with a volume of 6,500 shares.

Orca Exploration Group Trading Down 0.6%

The company has a market cap of C$63.36 million, a P/E ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.35.

Orca Exploration Group Company Profile

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

