Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Trading Up 8.8% – Time to Buy?

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.72 and last traded at GBX 4.72. Approximately 44,853,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 11,061,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.34.

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £222.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.15.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

