Empowered Funds LLC Sells 80,403 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Empowered Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,403 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $20,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 315.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Newmont by 534.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 408.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.17.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $168,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,517.44. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,768,936.82. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $906,799 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $99.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.99.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Newmont

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.