Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.2% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,017,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after buying an additional 131,600 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 116.7% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:XOM opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $123.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.77.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.