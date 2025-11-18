iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Bought by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

