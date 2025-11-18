McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.7% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total value of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,734.52. The trade was a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $304.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.47. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

Read Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.