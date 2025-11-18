Empowered Funds LLC Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,670 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,891 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.5% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $45,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 420,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 53.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 77,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 26,840 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.9% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,389,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $304,451,000 after buying an additional 603,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Cisco Systems by 223.4% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 2,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3%

CSCO stock opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $212,739.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,167.04. This trade represents a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 33,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,383 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.