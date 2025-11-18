SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Holdings Increased by Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 3.7% of Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 358.8% during the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $371.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $238.73 and a 1 year high of $403.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.