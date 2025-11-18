Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,889,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,908 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,682,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,306,000 after purchasing an additional 234,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,036,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,622,000 after purchasing an additional 613,679 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,980,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,130,000 after purchasing an additional 55,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,798,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,899 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $335.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.17. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $232.57 and a 1 year high of $349.08.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

