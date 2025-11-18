Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.9% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Vivid Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3.0% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $475.90 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $396.14 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $465.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $128.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $543.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.05.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

