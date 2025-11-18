Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Emerald Holding, Inc. $EEX

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Emerald in the first quarter worth $78,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerald by 16.4% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerald during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerald by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 14.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerald alerts:

Emerald Trading Down 4.1%

NYSE:EEX opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $758.60 million, a PE ratio of 127.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82.

Emerald Announces Dividend

Emerald ( NYSE:EEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.80 million. Emerald had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.20%. Emerald has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EEX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Emerald from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Emerald from $7.90 to $7.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on EEX

Emerald Profile

(Free Report)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.