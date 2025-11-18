Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.2% in the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2,303.2% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $292.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.80 and its 200 day moving average is $273.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.46. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $194.36 and a 1-year high of $322.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $338.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JLL

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.