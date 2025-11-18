Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON Stock Holdings Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,121 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 97,941 shares during the last quarter. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC now owns 157,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3,086.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 555,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 538,352 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 206,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $1,609,689.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 737,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,990.64. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 238,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 346,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,299.75. The trade was a 40.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,279,504 shares of company stock worth $10,004,784 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 4.5%

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.33.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.61 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Peloton Interactive

About Peloton Interactive

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.