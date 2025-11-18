Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Ascent Industries Co. $ACNT

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Ascent Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ascent Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ascent Industries

In other news, Director Christopher Gerald Hutter sold 47,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $587,203.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 178,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,247.75. This trade represents a 21.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,035 shares of company stock worth $2,076,951. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ascent Industries in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Ascent Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACNT opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $131.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ascent Industries Co. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $14.19.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $19.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Ascent Industries had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%.

Ascent Industries Company Profile

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

