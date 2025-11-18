Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 628.6% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 129.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 40,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,047,211.30. This represents a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on AMETEK from $212.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock opened at $191.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $204.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

