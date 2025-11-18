Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Permian Resources Corporation $PR

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 31.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 45,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 10.2% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC raised its position in Permian Resources by 30.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $67,431.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,467.10. This represents a 4.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $67,398.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,555.49. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PR shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.87.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

PR opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.40. Permian Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.65%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

