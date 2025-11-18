Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $149,000 Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMLX

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMLX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of -0.34.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Frates sold 10,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $154,674.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,299.50. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 8,828 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $128,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 148,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,895.78. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 91,333 shares of company stock worth $1,319,495 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

