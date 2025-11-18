Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $174,000 Position in Ferroglobe PLC $GSM

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Irenic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ferroglobe from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferroglobe currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $701.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $311.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.80 million. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.76%.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

Featured Stories

