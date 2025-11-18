Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AVIR

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 304,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 86,021 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $870,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 201,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 39,023 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVIR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of AVIR opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.23. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.