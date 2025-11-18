Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,765 WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. $WBTN

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBTN. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in WEBTOON Entertainment by 59.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 649.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych purchased a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $107,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBTN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group downgraded WEBTOON Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

WEBTOON Entertainment Stock Down 4.5%

WBTN stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $378.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.21 million. WEBTOON Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. WEBTOON Entertainment has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

