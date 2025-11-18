ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,320 Shares of Archrock, Inc. $AROC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,136 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 3.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Archrock by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 198,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 515.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 91,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 76,764 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Archrock from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

NYSE AROC opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 18.43%.The firm had revenue of $382.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Archrock’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

In other Archrock news, Director Jason C. Rebrook acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $119,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,493.34. The trade was a 6.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 40,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,022,574.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 184,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,821.60. This represents a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

