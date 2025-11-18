ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth $202,000. Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,136,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,491,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,083,000.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. Verra Mobility Corp has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $261.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.68 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 65.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRRM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Verra Mobility

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

