ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 16,013 Shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. $ODD

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,013 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ODDITY Tech were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,255,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,605,000 after purchasing an additional 285,745 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in ODDITY Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ODDITY Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ODD. Zacks Research upgraded ODDITY Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ODDITY Tech from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ODDITY Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ODDITY Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

ODDITY Tech stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.46. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

