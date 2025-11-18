ProShare Advisors LLC Has $702,000 Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. $BXMT

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,593 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $89,517.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 230,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,816.94. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,818 shares of company stock worth $171,190 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.8%

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.56 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 4.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.2%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.23%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.