StepStone Group Inc. $STEP Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STEP. CWM LLC boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 943.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter worth about $204,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group Stock Performance

StepStone Group stock opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. StepStone Group Inc. has a one year low of $40.07 and a one year high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.17.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.15 million. StepStone Group had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.00%.

Insider Activity at StepStone Group

In other news, CFO David Y. Park sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $63,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,985.20. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 70,404 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $4,323,509.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 140,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,646,896.46. This trade represents a 33.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 171,806 shares of company stock valued at $10,677,614 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on STEP. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on StepStone Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on StepStone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on StepStone Group

About StepStone Group

(Free Report)

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.