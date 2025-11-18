ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 370 Shares of Reliance, Inc. $RS

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RS. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Reliance by 138.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Reliance by 595.5% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Reliance during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

RS opened at $266.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.03 and a 200 day moving average of $295.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $347.43. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

