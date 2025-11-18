ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RYTM

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 14,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $1,617,377.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,263.27. The trade was a 62.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 31,188 shares of company stock worth $3,483,583 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.23.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $100.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 2.12. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,831.43% and a negative net margin of 117.13%.The business had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 million. Analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

