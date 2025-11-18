ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Renasant Co. $RNST

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 33,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 42.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 49.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Renasant had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 17.91%.The company had revenue of $269.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This is an increase from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNST shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Renasant from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

