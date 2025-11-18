Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 1,729.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,066,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 32.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,365,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,007 shares in the last quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the first quarter worth approximately $46,473,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,889,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LTH. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Life Time Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Life Time Group Price Performance

LTH stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $34.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Life Time Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $782.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.93 million. Life Time Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In related news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 745,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $21,588,217.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,720,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,708,475. The trade was a 16.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 4,991,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $144,517,705.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,906,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,030,465.95. The trade was a 16.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 10,743,880 shares of company stock valued at $311,008,231 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

