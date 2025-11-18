ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oscar Health by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 6,343,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,395 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $132,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 83,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $7,279,850.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,157.64. This represents a 44.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

NYSE:OSCR opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.88. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.50%. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Oscar Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Oscar Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Baird R W lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.14.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

