Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. $MEI

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Methode Electronics worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

MEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methode Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $254.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.13. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.57 million. Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 5.30%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Methode Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

