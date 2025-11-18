10,338 Shares in Putnam Mun Oppo $PMO Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMO. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo by 5.5% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam Mun Oppo by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Mun Oppo in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,127,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Mun Oppo by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 74,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Mun Oppo Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PMO stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. Putnam Mun Oppo has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Putnam Mun Oppo Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

