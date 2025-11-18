33,455 Shares in Hope Bancorp, Inc. $HOPE Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOPE. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $676,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,739,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,664,000 after purchasing an additional 48,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,423.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOPE. Zacks Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. DA Davidson set a $14.50 target price on Hope Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hope Bancorp

In related news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $38,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,135.82. This trade represents a 12.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hope Bancorp Trading Down 4.4%

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.87 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 4.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 143.59%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

