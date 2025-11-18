Savant Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in ATI Inc. $ATI

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ATI by 239.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 51,808 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at $939,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter valued at $3,359,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter valued at $1,725,000.

ATI Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $98.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $103.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 9.71%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ATI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ATI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 21,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $1,816,408.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 202,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,403,101.16. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total transaction of $1,029,945.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,663,599.86. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,892. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

