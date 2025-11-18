Savant Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,223 Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $81,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 25.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 18.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $192.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 5.5%

RRX opened at $129.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $182.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.24.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

