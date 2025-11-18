Savant Capital LLC Buys New Stake in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,922 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,217.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 448.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 112.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HDFC Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:HDB opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $39.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.94%.The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

