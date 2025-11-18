Nektar Therapeutics $NKTR Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,636 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,301,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 100,645 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 4,610,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 3,690,647 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 2,807,595 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,007,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 380,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 253.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,658,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.19. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $66.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.85) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.17% and a negative return on equity of 631.43%. Analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $311,235.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,777.98. This represents a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $57,687.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,326.24. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,204 shares of company stock valued at $859,697. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

