Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $63,000 Position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. $EOSE

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth $197,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,171,000 after acquiring an additional 59,762 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 1,707,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $548,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOSE opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $19.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($2.46). The business had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.55 million. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sumeet Puri sold 40,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $287,962.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 164,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,101.90. This represents a 19.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marian Walters sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 133,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,972.60. This trade represents a 27.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

EOSE has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

