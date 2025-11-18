Linde PLC $LIN Shares Bought by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Linde by 445.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 5,800.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $417.85 on Tuesday. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $486.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $195.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $453.13 and a 200-day moving average of $462.36.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.