FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 626 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises 4.2% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,804,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,424,000 after purchasing an additional 467,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,919,000 after buying an additional 333,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,384,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,265,000 after acquiring an additional 319,194 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,516,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 712,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,807,000 after acquiring an additional 242,459 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV stock opened at $137.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $140.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.88.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

