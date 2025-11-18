Diversified Portfolios Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,443 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 319,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 75,233 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

