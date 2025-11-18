Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 36,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 136,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $19.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.