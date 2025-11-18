FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,849 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11,167.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,347,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,209,000 after buying an additional 1,335,577 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,366,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,390 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,399,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,684 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,352,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,999 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,915,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.50 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

