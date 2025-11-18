Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,349 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

CWB stock opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.75. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $94.94.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

