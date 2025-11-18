Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS Shares Purchased by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,962,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,328,000 after buying an additional 1,080,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,674,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,135,000 after acquiring an additional 343,230 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,341,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,947,000 after acquiring an additional 90,916 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,905,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 256,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,885,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,370,000 after purchasing an additional 191,640 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.0759 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

