First American Trust FSB Buys 400 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Tesla were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $29,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $408.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $430.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 272.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. President Capital increased their target price on Tesla from $373.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.31.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

