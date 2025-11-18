FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,216 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 4.5% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 161,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 209,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 599,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,622,000 after acquiring an additional 293,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 437.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average is $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $75.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

